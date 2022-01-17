Three killed in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi oil facility

Three people have been killed in a suspected drone attack on an oil facility in Abu Dhabi, which has been claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Six others were wounded in the attack, which sparked a separate “minor” fire at Abu Dhabi’s international airport on Monday.

The three victims have been identified as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani, police said.

The attack hit an industrial area where Abu Dhabi’s state-owned energy company runs a pipeline network and an oil tanker storage facility.

Three transport tankers caught fire, authorities said, and an investigation has been launched.

Preliminary findings indicated that small flying objects -- possibly drones -- fell in the area and may have caused the explosion and fire.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed they were behind an attack targeting the United Arab Emirates on Monday, without giving further details.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have claimed several attacks that Emirati officials later denied took place.

The incident comes as the years-long war in Yemen continues to wage. Although the UAE has largely withdrawn its own forces from the conflict, it is still actively engaged in Yemen and supports local militias there fighting the Houthis.

The UAE has been at war in Yemen since early 2015 and was a key member of the Saudi-led coalition that launched attacks against the Houthis after the group overran the capital of Yemen and ousted the internationally-backed government from power.

The Houthis have come under pressure in recent weeks and are suffering heavy losses as Yemeni forces, allied and backed by the UAE, have pushed back the rebels in key southern and central provinces of the country, dashing Houthi efforts to complete their control of the entire northern half of Yemen.