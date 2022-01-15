Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in London to protest against the controversial "Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts" Bill, which would give British police greater powers to crack down on disruptive protests, but which critics say severely restricts the right to peaceful protest.
Similar marches took place in several other UK cities in support of the "Kill the Bill" coalition, ahead of a crucial vote on the bill in the House of Lords on Monday.
