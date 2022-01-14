President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov on Friday attended the opening of the new equipment centre for Russian Olympians.

Pozdnyakov inspected the gear to be worn by Russian athletes at the upcoming Beijing Olympics, concluding that ROC's best "will be the most recognisable, the most stylish athletes" at the Olympic games.

He added that "the clothing line and the colourway selected are quite extraordinary."

The guests, including Russian national curling team skip Sergey Glukhov, afterwards had a chance to try on the Olympic threads.