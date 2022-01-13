Top News Stories Today Top news stories today | January 13th – Morning Updated: 13/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
US urges Russia to make the 'smart choice' to de-escalate tensions on Ukraine's border
In France's Gironde, locals look on as floodwaters rise
Vietnam incense village dazzles ahead of Lunar New Year, though sales down
40 years and counting: Australian solar village proves sun power is here to stay
A new ‘white gold’ rush in California’s ‘Lithium Valley’ could power 6 million electric cars
Largest ever collection of watercolours painted by Prince Charles on display in London
Sharks exhibition in New York aims to change the 'jaws' image
Extreme poverty drives Afghans to sell vital organs to feed families
Artist explores mental health struggles in stunning mural at London's Saatchi Gallery
NATO and Russia agree to hold further meetings amid Ukraine tensions