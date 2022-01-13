Top News Stories Today Top news stories today | January 13th – Evening Updated: 13/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Greece’s ‘green gold’ at risk, as heatwave fries olive oil industry
Prince Andrew returns military affiliations and patronages as he prepares to fight sexual abuse case
Nord Stream 2 future dependent on Russian action on Ukraine, says EU's Borrell
Should Mohamed Salah be considered as the greatest African player ever?
Severe snowstorms are hitting northern and western Japan
Indian villages fish collectively during the Bhogali Bihu harvest festival
Israeli scientists have finally figured out a way to teach a fish how to drive. Yes, really.
What happens now after the death of David Sassoli?
These Siberian snow sculptors are carving Russian history into ice
Switzerland’s newest natural wonder can be found on top of a melting glacier