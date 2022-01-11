Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | January 11th – Evening edition Updated: 11/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Beninese pray to Voodoo's sea goddess of fertility and beauty
Painting Barcelona’s rooftops could lower temperatures by up to five degrees, say experts
The last seven years were the hottest on record, new climate report finds
Rolling Stones honoured with UK stamps featuring iconic perfomances
MEPs hold minute's silence to honour David Sassoli
More than 100 houses razed in fire in Chile
Tennis star Novak Djokovic was back on the tennis court in Melbourne;
Energy crisis: Poland to introduce new financial aid for public institutions
Jakub Żulczyk: Writer acquitted of calling Poland's president a 'moron'
'Fabric of Europe' art installation unveiled in Brussels to mark French EU Presidency