Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | January 10th – Midday edition Updated: 10/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
US comedian and Full House star Bob Saget dies aged 65
Djokovic fans celebrate outside lawyer's office
New York: Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including nine children
Aung San Suu Kyi: Ousted leader 'sentenced to four more years in jail' in Myanmar
Novak Djokovic wins appeal against visa cancellation but outcome still uncertain
Kazakhstan: Protest violence 'was allies of ex-president trying to overthrow his successor'
US and Russian officials meet in Geneva amid Ukraine tensions
Tourists question blizzard tragedy in scenic Pakistan town
Republika Srpska 30th anniversary is marked amid a serious political crisis
Greenpeace to sue Hungary over Unesco protected lake construction project