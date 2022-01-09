Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | January 9th – Morning edition Updated: 09/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Ship strikes may be the difference between extinction and survival for some endangered whale species
Clashes as protesters enter Albania opposition HQ in Tirana
Detention centre in Lithuania opened after inmate won compensation
Developers try to conquer humans' fear of robots at Las Vegas CES
Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort
Panama vaccinates children against Covid-19 amid surge in cases
French President Macron defends remarks about unvaccinated
New Yorkers and tourists alike enjoy snow in Central Park
From the tiny ant to the giant tortoise: London Zoo takes stock of its animals
'I can feel it': Novak Djokovic thanks fans for support in Australia entry row