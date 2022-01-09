As unprecedented snowfall thawed at a popular Pakistan mountain resort, rescued tourists were found reckoning with the deaths of 22 fellow travellers in a frozen traffic jam.
"We didn't get any type of alert from society, from the government, from Google, from the news, from the weather," said 18-year-old Duaa Kashif Ali, a tourist from Islamabad.
The mountain-perch town -- 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad -- has long been a favourite for tourists, who swarmed to see vistas dusted with fresh snowfall this week.
Roads were jammed with traffic from some 100,000 visitors when a blizzard dumped four feet (1.2 metres) of snow from Friday onwards.
Stuck in their cars overnight, 22 people died from the cold or carbon monoxide poisoning from exhaust fumes. Among them were 10 children.
More No Comment
Children in Cologne given COVID jabs in aeroplane
Djokovic detention puts focus on Australia asylum seekers
Fans arrive at stadium for AFCON opener Cameroon-Burkina Faso
Worshippers pray for good health in ice water purification ceremony
Clashes as protesters enter Albania opposition HQ in Tirana
Panama vaccinates children against Covid-19 amid surge in cases
New Yorkers and tourists alike enjoy snow in Central Park
Ethiopians celebrate Christmas in religious town of Lalibela
Nativity ice sculpture festival held in Russia
Russian Orthodox Church hold main midnight Christmas service
Taliban religious police issue posters ordering women to cover up
Capitol riot anniversary: activists hold a vigil for democracy
First snowfall of season turns much of Tokyo white
Russia Snow Giant sculptures compete in festival
Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany with host of annual traditions