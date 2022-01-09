Tokyo worshippers participate in the annual ice water purification ritual at the Teppozu Inari Shrine, an event to pray for good health in the new year. The participants warm up by stretching their bodies and jump into a pool of cold water with huge ice blocks in it.

The New Year event has nearly 70 years' history in the community.

"I pray for the coronavirus pandemic to end soon," says 74-year-old Yoshiko Shibata, the oldest participant.