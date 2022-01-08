All white in Central Park: children sledge and families wander around as New Yorkers and tourists alike enjoy the first snow of the year in "The Big Apple".
All white in Central Park: children sledge and families wander around as New Yorkers and tourists alike enjoy the first snow of the year in "The Big Apple".
More No Comment
Ethiopians celebrate Christmas in religious town of Lalibela
Nativity ice sculpture festival held in Russia
Orthodox Christmas
Taliban religious police issue posters ordering women to cover up
Capitol riot anniversary: activists hold a vigil for democracy
First snowfall of season turns much of Tokyo white
Russia Snow Giant sculptures compete in festival
Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany with host of annual traditions
Tokyo firemen perform traditional firefighting acrobatics at New Year drills
The Three Kings arrive by boat to Barcelona with presents for children
Madrid celebrates return of Three Kings parade
Harsh winter and snowfall deepen ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
First tuna auction of year at Toyosu fish market
Colorado wildfire victims return to burned homes
24,000 evacuated, two dead in Indonesian floods