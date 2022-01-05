Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | January 5th – Morning edition Updated: 05/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
COVID tech, the metaverse and driverless cars: What can we expect from CES 2022?
State of emergency in Kazakhstan amid protests over soaring gas prices
Feminist groups denounce French government's 'silence' after New Year's Day femicides
How a technical rulebook unleashed a political storm over EU green energy
Iran should compensate victims' families over 2020 plane downing, says Canadian court
Taliban turn destroyed US military vehicles and blast walls into propaganda art
Prince Andrew's lawyers ask New York court to throw out sex abuse claims
Hundreds of protesters in Serbia call for an end to lithium mine plan
Taliban denies freeing suicide bomber before deadly Kabul attack
NATO to hold special foreign ministers meeting over Ukraine tensions