Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | January 3rd – Midday edition Updated: 03/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
India begins vaccinating teens as virus cases spike
Russia’s ‘Golden Ring’ cities turn tiny in spectacular miniature model sets
Beijing rehearses medal ceremony ahead of Winter Games
'Shattered spirits': Young and able leave Western Balkans in droves, Macedonian census shows
Two people still missing after massive Colorado fire
Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok announces resignation amid political deadlock
Human expansion pushes howler monkeys toward deadly power lines
Sudanese pro-democracy protesters brave tear gas during rally in Khartoum
Lithuania pays migrants €1,000 to return to Iraq
Wildfire evacuated resident returns to burned down home