Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | January 1st – Morning edition Updated: 01/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
US: Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado, thousands evacuated
Dutch tourists flock to Belgium to escape New Year COVID lockdown at home
Romanians dressed as bears try to ward off evil
120 Rohingya refugees disembark in Indonesia port
Harry Potter's return to Hogwarts: How a boy wizard made Europe feel the magic
Is France heading towards mandatory COVID health passes for all workers?
'Welcome 2022!': Sydney sees in New Year with dazzling fireworks display
Newly unveiled Cristiano Ronaldo statue receives backlash from locals in India
Italy recovers €10 million worth of stolen artworks from around the world
Austrian police investigate fraud at Vienna COVID vaccination centre