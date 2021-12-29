New Yorkers say goodbye to their worst 2021 memories

Covid, online tuition and masks : the references to the pandemic are numerous on Times Square as New Yorkers burn pieces of paper representing their worst memories of 2021 on "Good riddance Day", and say goodbye to another year marked by Covid-19
