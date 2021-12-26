Moving nativity scene draws visitors to Polish monastery

One of the larger moving nativity scenes in Poland was created at famous Jasna Gora Sancturay, south Poland.
This year's Jasna Gora moving Christmas crib consists of over 400 figurines, 300 of them are movable.
They from Poland, Italy, Portugal and Germany. Everything that happens around the central character,baby Jesus,is an attempt to recreate everyday life. Bakers, fishermen, laundresses, people collecting wood or shepherds taking care of animals can be seen.
Sounds of knocking, sawing and playing can be heard. In the nativity scene there are also dolls dressed in regional Polish costumes, moving on a special mechanism.
The creator is father Bronislaw Kraszewski who has been designing nativity scenes for 50 years.
