Heavy snow hits Sea of Japan coast

Weather officials are warning of heavy snow in areas along the Sea of Japan, and are urging people there to refrain from non-essential outings.
The Japan Meteorological Agency says a severe cold air mass is flowing over the country, bringing strong winds and snow. Officials say snowfall is intensifying on Sunday, especially in a wide area from northern to western parts of Japan.
The cold air mass will likely move to the Pacific side of western Japan. It could bring snow to urban areas of the Kansai and Tokai regions, as well as the flatlands of the Shikoku and Kyushu regions.
Winds are also expected to intensify across wide areas.
The Meteorological Agency is warning that heavy snow could disrupt traffic and trigger avalanches. It also says snow accumulating on power cables could cause blackouts.
The rough weather has affected public transportation. More than 100 domestic flights have been canceled. Some railway services are suspended.
More No Comment
Thousands protest new virus restrictions in Spain
Moving nativity scene draws visitors to Polish monastery
The 23rd Harbin Ice and Snow World starts trial operation
Libyans mark 70th Anniversary of independence
People flee into Thailand amid Myanmar fighting
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas
Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets
Mongolian doctors trek to remote areas to give herders jabs
Santa Claus parades around the world
Ferry fire kills dozens in southern Bangladesh
Funeral of Palestinian shot dead after firing at Israeli troops
Extinction Rebellion protests Argentina's fast fashion
Santa Claus climbs down building to visit children in a Spanish hospital
Aerial images of Philippines typhoon devastation
One of Europe's biggest and oldest lottery draws kicks off in Madrid