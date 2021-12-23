Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 23rd – Midday edition Updated: 23/12/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Santa Claus or Spiderman? Watch a team of Spanish firefighters surprise children in hospital
London's 'Big Ben' fully visible again to ring in the New Year
Nigeria destroys more than one million expired COVID-19 vaccines
Culture shock: the impact of COVID on creative sectors
Thank you 2021 for the music: from Eurovision to Abba
Athens cautious as Greece prepares for another Christmas with COVID
One of Europe's biggest and oldest lottery draws kicks off in Madrid
Monkeys gathering around a bonfire in Aichi zoo winter solstice custom
Nigeria destroys around 1M expired COVID vaccines
NGO brings holiday cheer to Sao Paulo homeless