Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 22nd – Morning edition Updated: 22/12/2021
COVID-19 recovery: how the world of sport got back on its feet in 2021
Women take the world of cinema by storm in 2021
European cinema resists the pandemic and explores new channels
Meet the flying sea turtle who travelled 8,000 kilometres to Scotland
Slovenian locals urge authorities to tackle crime in neglected Roma villages
Final of the UNESCO listed ritual dance of the royal drum in Burundi
Bottom trawling: Are the UK government's fishing licences illegal?
Christmas desert: how Dubai celebrates the festive season
Astana Peace process: 17th round of talks on Syria begin in Kazakhstan
The call of the wild: on safari in Bulgaria's Rhodope Mountains