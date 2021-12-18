Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 18th – Midday edition Updated: 18/12/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Moscow demands NATO pulls back as fears of Russia invading Ukraine rise
Sea of Japan coast receives heavy snow leading to disruption
Damaged homes, flooding after typhoon hits Philippines
Kramarenko triumphs at first-ever experimental rhythmic gymnastics international tournament
Countries must vaccinate displaced people, IOM and WHO say
Meet the people paying to get lost on their holidays
Kazakhstan celebrates 30 years of independence
French eye doctors set their sights on bringing their mobile clinic to isolated rural areas
Espionage, love affairs and UNESCO: The real story behind the Czech Christmas glass beads
Human pawns: the migrants trapped in a geo-political chess game