Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 18th – Evening edition Updated: 18/12/2021
Latest video
Activists protest in Belgrade over plans to mine lithium in Serbia
Thousands march through Vienna against COVID-19 restrictions
Karachi Christians hold pre-Christmas procession
Panama: Indigenous people compete to preserve traditional way of life
Turkey's Africa summit might be an opportunity to sell more drones
Peruvians enjoy the beach while social distancing in roped off squares
Protest calls for an independent judiciary in Senegal
Japanese police look into arson after 24 people died in mental health clinic blaze in Osaka
Spanish researchers claim to have found lost ancient building dedicated to Hercules
Thousands of Catalans protest against decision for more Spanish in schools