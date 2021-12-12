Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 12th – Evening edition Updated: 12/12/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Spanish volcano breaks local record after erupting for 85 days
American gothic novelist Anne Rice dies aged 80
Debris and damage in Mayfield after tornado
Artists perform a dance in homage of social leaders killed in Colombia
Aerials of La Palma's erupting volcano
Hundreds dressed as Santa run down Athen streets
'Leonard Cohen dangled my daughter': Meet AJ Barratt, legendary rock photographer
Bosnian film 'Quo Vadis, Aida?' wins top prize at European Film Awards
Tens of thousands protest COVID-19 measures in Vienna
California is banning food from landfills and turning it into energy instead