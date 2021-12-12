Participants ran a non-timed 2-kilometer course around Athens Olympic Athletic Center. For the first time, organizers provided children's Santa uniforms for youngsters to run in.
Although participants pay 12 euros each, most of the money raised comes from corporate sponsorships.
This year's proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish Greece, a foundation which is part of Make-A-Wish International and grants the wishes of critically ill children aged from 21/2 to 18 years old.
The Santa Run was the first since 2019; with the 2020 event canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More No Comment
Debris and damage in Mayfield after tornado
Artists perform a dance in homage of social leaders killed in Colombia
Aerials of La Palma's erupting volcano
Portugal: surfers try to tame the waves of Nazaré
Pilgrims fill reopened Guadalupe basilica in Mexico
Swimmers brave extreme, icy waters as northeastern Russia hits near record low temperatures
People gather iall around Europe to protest anti-covid measures.
Israel rescue centre release sea turtles back to sea
Filipino protesters destroy Duterte effigy at march in Manila
Dozens of migrants are evacuated from a camp under Paris ring road
Thousands gather in Paraguay for Virgin of Caacupe Day
Bikers dressed up as Santa Claus parade to raise donations for those in need
US and Kurdish forces hold joint military exercise in north-eastern Syria
'Really worried': South Koreans react to new daily-Covid-case high
Migrant puppet in London as border control debated