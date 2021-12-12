Participants ran a non-timed 2-kilometer course around Athens Olympic Athletic Center. For the first time, organizers provided children's Santa uniforms for youngsters to run in.

Although participants pay 12 euros each, most of the money raised comes from corporate sponsorships.

This year's proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish Greece, a foundation which is part of Make-A-Wish International and grants the wishes of critically ill children aged from 21/2 to 18 years old.

The Santa Run was the first since 2019; with the 2020 event canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.