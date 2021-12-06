English
Top News Stories Today
Watch top news stories today | December 6th – Midday edition
Updated: 06/12/2021
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Skiing Santas hit the slopes in Maine
See
Spectacular Chinese lantern festival lights up French town of Blagnac
Poland
Nativity crib contest takes place in Krakow
Smart Regions
Making sure paradise is not lost: protecting Guadeloupe's natural treasures
See
Medieval manuscripts go on display in Spain to celebrate the legacy of 'Alfonso the Wise'
People
Watch this extreme skier take on steep hills and daring jumps in the Italian Alps
Austria
Karl Nehammer sworn in as Austria's third chancellor in two months
no comment
Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness
no comment
Taiwan rushes to contain sudden cane toad invasion
USA
Former US Senator and WWII veteran Bob Dole dies aged 98
