Top News Stories Today
Watch top news stories today | December 4th – Morning edition
Updated: 04/12/2021
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
the global conversation
Antony Blinken: “What's most important for Russia to understand is that actions have consequences"
World
'Don't panic', WHO says, as fears of Omicron COVID-19 variant rise
Portugal
Catholic Church in Portugal urges sex abuse victims to come forward
Mobility
A spacewalk was cancelled because of space debris. Is it becoming a real threat for astronauts?
Home
Tel Aviv is now the world’s most expensive city to live in, according to a new report
Biztech news
School children in Gaza City are getting lessons from a locally-made hi-tech educational robot
no comment
In poor Lagos district, 'slum party' brings hope and life
See
'Portraits de France' exhibition traces immigrant contribution to France
Culture news
Banksy street art reproduced inside Milan's central train station
no comment
Harry Potter castle lights up in Hollywood for Christmas on 20th film anniversary
Latest video
