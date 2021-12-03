Iceland`s largest glacier threatened by climate change

Iceland's largest glacier, a national jewel threatened by climate change
Vatnajökull is one of the largest glaciers in Europe. With a guide, a group of tourists are about to climb this ice giant.
This desert of ice, seemingly unchanging, is being eaten away by global warming. "The glacier has retreated nine kilometres in 90 years," explains the guide.
The melting is accelerating, but it is creating wonders in the bowels of the glacier: the water runoff has created multiple ice caves.
At this rate, it could have lost 80% of its surface by 2300.
