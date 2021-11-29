World Watch top news stories today | November 29th – Midday edition Updated: 29/11/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Ending sanctions main focus for Iran as nuclear talks resume in Vienna
Welcome to Decentraland, the metaverse world with its own crypto where 'land' is worth millions
This 'floating continent' could collect and recycle plastic from the ocean in future
A day of firsts on day 3 of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam
Berlin: 6000 green lights in solidarity with migrants in Belarus
Mexico's iconic Los Angeles dance hall reopens as Covid restrictions ease
Dakar carnival highlights cultures of Senegal
EU and NATO vow action against 'hybrid threats' on Baltic visit
Monkey business at Thai town fruit festival
Film of polar bear eating reindeer seen as evidence of climate change