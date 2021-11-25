World Watch top news stories today | November 25th – Evening edition Updated: 25/11/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
UN begins 16-day activism campaign highlighting female abuse
Paris inaugurates square in tribute to female victims of domestic violence
Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC
Thousands protest in Khartoum against military takeover
Brussels bids to make online political adverts more transparent
Euroscepticism rises in North Macedonia amid EU membership delays
Dancing mini robots are helping to teach children in Seoul kindergartens
This Russian Exhibition is encouraging people to touch its art
Aerials over Dover port after migrant deaths in Channel
Lucy Bronze: Alexia Putellas is the standout candidate for Ballon d’Or prize