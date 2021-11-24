English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
Live
Europe
Brussels Bureau
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
Inspire Middle East
No Comment
Spotlight
The Cube
The Global Conversation
Unreported Europe
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
European Lens
Explore
Postcards
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Cult
Musica
Scenes
Special coverage
Aiba World Boxing Championships 2021
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Dubai Airshow
Inclassica
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
A Greener Tomorrow
Japan Moving Forward
Ron Barceló
BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
World
Watch top news stories today | November 24th – Midday edition
Updated: 24/11/2021
Latest video
World
The view from Northern Ireland on the UK-EU post-Brexit trade dispute
Poland
Poland reports more migrant crossing attempts from Belarus
Business Line
Aviation industry focuses on sustainability and innovation at Dubai Airshow
no comment
Italian taxi drivers strike for better working conditions
no comment
Power plant chimneys demolished in Australia
See
Meet the woman crafting hyper-realistic babies every week that never cry
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnian miners protest again wage and jobs cuts in Sarajevo
Bulgaria
Bulgaria and North Macedonia mourn victims of bus crash inferno
no comment
Spain's Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt
no comment
Billions of corals born on Australia's Great Barrier Reef
Latest video
The view from Northern Ireland on the UK-EU post-Brexit trade dispute
Poland reports more migrant crossing attempts from Belarus
Aviation industry focuses on sustainability and innovation at Dubai Airshow
Italian taxi drivers strike for better working conditions
Power plant chimneys demolished in Australia
Meet the woman crafting hyper-realistic babies every week that never cry
Bosnian miners protest again wage and jobs cuts in Sarajevo
Bulgaria and North Macedonia mourn victims of bus crash inferno
Spain's Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt
Billions of corals born on Australia's Great Barrier Reef