Iconic New York store Bergdorf Goodman unveiled its annual holiday windows on Thursday evening .

The windows are all of the theme "The Present Moment." Fargo says the idea conveys the joy of people coming together and enjoying moments after having been separated during the pandemic.

Window designer David Hoey says each year he and others craft the window display to be opulent and madcap at the same time. The luxury 5th Avenue department store is famous for its opulent window displays.