Hundreds of Hindus come to the Shri Mariamman temple to celebrate Diwali in Medan, the largest city of Indonesia's Sumatra island. Covid-19 restrictions mean devotees have to take turns worshipping.

A crowd of people also goes shopping and admires a light display in Little India on Diwali (also known as Deepavali) eve amid strict virus curbs.

The Sri Veeramakaliamman temple, suspended religious services during the holiday due to some covid-19 cases among its staff, but vaccinated devotees were able to make short visits to offer their prayers.