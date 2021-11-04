BREAKING NEWS
People buy decorative ornaments on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Hundreds of Hindus come to the Shri Mariamman temple to celebrate Diwali in Medan, the largest city of Indonesia's Sumatra island. Covid-19 restrictions mean devotees have to take turns worshipping.

A crowd of people also goes shopping and admires a light display in Little India on Diwali (also known as Deepavali) eve amid strict virus curbs.

The Sri Veeramakaliamman temple, suspended religious services during the holiday due to some covid-19 cases among its staff, but vaccinated devotees were able to make short visits to offer their prayers.

