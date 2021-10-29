Nurses in Lisbon demonstrate against career freeze

About two hundred nurses demonstrated this afternoon, in front of Portuguese Parliament against career freeze.
In the protest, marked by the seven unions of Portuguese Nurses, justice and respect were requested by professionals who for more than 20 years have frozen careers.
The concentration of nursing professionals, that anticipates a national strike, scheduled for 3 and 4 November, it also served to deliver a petition where, in addition to the thawing of careers, a performance evaluation equal to the practiced Autonomous Region of Madeira.
