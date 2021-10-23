BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Shush Sculpture

Jersey City, New Jersey, officials and developers dedicated a permanent new 80-foot tall sculpture titled Water's Soul that depicts a young woman with a finger on her lips shushing or asking for silence in the direction of the New York City skyline over the Hudson River.

The artist, Jaume Plensa from Barcelona, Spain, says he intends for the sculpture to inspire silent contemplation of nature and the world.

More No Comment