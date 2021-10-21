Lava cascading from the La Palma volcano has threatened other structures by reaching a new urban area on the Spanish island, including a gas station in the La Laguna neighborhood.
The lava flow had been heading toward the neighborhood for a few days, which led to its evacuation last week, according to media reports.
As it continues, it could reach the center of the neighborhood where there is a school, a church and a pharmacy.
Several earthquakes shook La Palma as the ongoing eruption showed no signs of slowing, according to scientists with the archipelago's volcanic risk prevention plan (Pelvoca).
