The Oregon Zoo in Portland held its 23rd Annual Squishing of the Squash Thursday to usher in the Halloween season.
With social distancing requirements in place, the zoo wasn't able to hold a public event this year, but said the elephants seemed to have fun anyway.
The pumpkins, which weighed several hundred pounds before being crushed, were donated by two members of the Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers Club.
