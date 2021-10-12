A Washington State grower won this year's 48th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, held in Half Moon Bay, California.
Jeff Uhlmeyer of Olympia, Washington, took home a prize of $19,709 with a gourd weighing 2,191 pounds. (993.8 kg). He won third place in 2017.
Last year, the annual contest known as the "Super Bowl" of pumpkin weigh-offs was held without spectators because of pandemic restrictions.
Travis Gienger' won the 2020 contest with a gourd weighing 2,350 pounds (1065.9 kg) - the heaviest pumpkin weighed in North America.
