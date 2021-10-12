Aerials images from La Palma shows lava pouring down the slopes towards an industrial zone and destroying a cement works, raising fresh fears of toxic gases. La Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on September 19, forcing 6,000 people from their homes as the lava scorched its way across 600 hectares (1,400 acres) of land.

A resident says "we are working because there is nothing else we can do and trying to escape this as best we can. There is nothing else we can do."

Up to 3,000 residents of the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday were ordered to stay indoors after lava from a volcano destroyed a cement works, raising fresh fears of toxic gases.

The last eruption on La Palma 50 years ago lasted just over three weeks.

The last eruption on all the Canary Islands occurred underwater off the coast of El Hierro island in 2011 and lasted five months.