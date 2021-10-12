Aerials images from La Palma shows lava pouring down the slopes towards an industrial zone and destroying a cement works, raising fresh fears of toxic gases. La Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on September 19, forcing 6,000 people from their homes as the lava scorched its way across 600 hectares (1,400 acres) of land.
A resident says "we are working because there is nothing else we can do and trying to escape this as best we can. There is nothing else we can do."
Up to 3,000 residents of the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday were ordered to stay indoors after lava from a volcano destroyed a cement works, raising fresh fears of toxic gases.
La Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on September 19, forcing 6,000 people from their homes as the lava scorched its way across 600 hectares (1,400 acres) of land.
The last eruption on La Palma 50 years ago lasted just over three weeks.
The last eruption on all the Canary Islands occurred underwater off the coast of El Hierro island in 2011 and lasted five months.
More No Comment
Kim reviews powerful missiles at weapon convention
Royals attend military parade marking Spain's Day
Washington grower wins California "Super Bowl" of pumpkin
Retrospective celebrates 25 years of Ron Mueck sculpture
Russians celebrate 65 years of the Volga GAZ-21
Greenpeace protest outside Downing Street
Extinction Rebellion hold demo in The Hague
'Have a bash!' - the World Conker Championships take place
Tens of thousands of Polish EU supporters demonstrate in Warsaw
In the Israeli desert, astronauts simulate "life on Mars"
Palestinians pick olives next to Israeli Evitar outpost
Beirut in the dark as power plants run out of fuel
North Korea marks 76th year of ruling party
Students return to Idlib classrooms after Covid delays school year
Chile president on new probe of mining operation