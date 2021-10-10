Several thousand demonstrators gathered in central Tunis on Sunday to protest against President Ka\u00efs Saied's \u0022exceptional measures\u0022, which his critics have called a \u0022coup\u0022. \n\nFollowing nationwide anti-government protests, on July 25, Saied abruptly dismissed his Prime Minister, took on all executive powers and froze the parliament. \n\nOn September 22, he reinforced these measures by giving himself the power to rule by decree and partially suspending the 2014 constitution. \n\nWhile Saied's actions have proved widely popular, many are concerned his actions signal a return to the autocracy Tunisians rose up against in 2011, igniting what would be known as the Arab Spring. \n\nIn recent weeks, thousands of Tunisians have staged tit-for-tat demonstrations each weekend: while many have expressed support for the President, who they see as a corruption fighter, taking on the country's much-hated political elites; others have spoken of their fear that the country is sliding backwards. \n\nPolice presence had been visibly bolstered for Sunday's demonstration, with police donning riot gear and erecting barriers along the whole of Bourguiba avenue, the main thoroughfare where the protest took place. According to local reports, when police prevented some demonstrators from entering the premises, scuffles broke out when the latter tried to break down the metal barriers. \n\nInterior Ministry spokesman Khaled Lahyouni said the arrangements were aimed at \u0022ensuring the safety of the demonstrators.\u0022 \n\nDuring Sunday's demonstration, Aymen Haj Salem, a journalist with the state-run El Watania was injured after protesters targeted him with rocks and water bottles, chanting \u0022media of shame\u0022 and accusing him of being pro-Saied. \n\nThe journalist was transported by emergency services to hospital for treatment. \n\nSaied has justified his actions by saying he was forced to action to save the country from a deteriorating triple economic, political and heath crisis. \n\nOn July 25 he invoked Article 80 of constitution which authorizes him to resort to any necessary measures in the event of \u0022imminent danger\u0022 to the country. \n\nTwo months on, Tunisia remains without a government. \n\nSaied appointed a head of government on September 29, Najla Bouden Romdhane, the first woman to hold such a position in the Arab world. \n\n
More No Comment
Palestinians pick olives next to Israeli Evitar outpost
Beirut in the dark as power plants run out of fuel
North Korea marks 76th year of ruling party
Students return to Idlib classrooms after Covid delays school year
Chile president on new probe of mining operation
New York Comic Con is back for its first in-person event since 2019
Firefighters on scene near La Palma volcano
Migrants seen leaving France on boats for UK
Brazil event commemorates 600,000 COVID victims
Climate activists block busy London roundabout
Scaffolding collapses in Hong Kong amid storms
A Thai restaurant hit by floods becomes a gastronomic Mecca.
South Africa celebrates Desmond Tutu's 90th birthday
Merkel meets Pope Francis at the Vatican
Iraq: a musician plays music with cleaning tools as instruments