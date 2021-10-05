Canned wines have seen a spike in popularity in populations across Europe and America looking for portability and convenience.

Over half of young people in the UK have consumed them, or plan to in the coming future, and they are commonly stocked in US supermarkets.

Markets renowned for their wine production, such as Italy and France, have held up a considerable amount of resistance. For some, the financial costs of this state of denial have worn thin.

Cacolac, the chocolate milk brand widely consumed by children across France, is using its Bordeaux origins to shed ten years worth of hushed investments propelling this upward trend.

The company will be investing €5 million in a new factory to increase its canned wine production with the hopes of stocking their products across the country.

But is the wine capital of the world ready? Are the French finally ready to embrace aluminium clad vino?

Canning the beverage is considered offensive by stalwarts

France's domestic market could still be a tough nut to crack. The country created the blueprint for how wine is made around the world today, with practices dating back to Roman times adopted by everywhere from Australia to Chile.

Pride is taken in taste and quality control, with stringent standards in place. A visit to Bordeaux's extravagant, well-stocked Cité du Vin makes that clear to see.

Cacolac are keen to emphasise that none of these elements will be sacrificed in the name of a different shaped container.

“When I first mentioned this project, I felt distrust," explained Cacolac chairman Christian Maviel to The Times.

"A lot of people here thought we were going to spoil [the wine] but that is not the case at all,"

Their new facility will enable the company to produce forty million cans of wine a year - over four times more than their present output.

The same young people that enjoyed their chocolate milk ten years ago will be their best shot at embracing the change - 48 per cent of 18-24 year-olds in France have said they'd be willing to give tinned wines a chance.

Cacolac aren't the only ones getting in on the action

France's vineyard's have been discreet about supplying canned producers until now Canva

Until now, traditional vineyards have pushed for confidentiality when supplying their wine to businesses that use cans.

Several well-established merchants are coming forward to shift the narrative.

Jean-Pierre Robinot, from the Loire, provides Winestar, a French company with supply deals in the US, with his his red Cabernet Franc and white Chenin.

Another, Anne-Victoire Monrozier, is putting her 250ml servings of Beaujolais into red tins.

If more announcements follow suit, it may well be a sign that France is finally ready to embrace the beverage in its new form.