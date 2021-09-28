Eight years after its last victory, France won the final of the prestigious Bocuse d'Or culinary competition on Monday, September 27, during the International Catering Exhibition held near Lyon.
Created in 1987 by Paul Bocuse, this competition, a sort of world cup for chefs, is held every two years.
The French team was led by Davy Tissot, who holds a Michelin star and runs Saisons, the training restaurant of the Paul Bocuse Institute in the Lyon area. The Silver Bocuse was awarded to Denmark and the Bronze to Norway.
More No Comment
Canary Islands: a "miracle house" spared by the lava flow of La Palma
Madame Tussauds brings all six James Bond stars together, in wax
Macron hit by egg at restaurant trade fair in Lyon
Kosovar artist makes Merkel mosaic from seeds
Hundreds join climate change protest in Ukraine
Swiss voters say big 'yes' to same-sex marriage
Two Argentine couples win 2021 Buenos Aires Tango World Cup
Wild boars hog limelight as they roam around Rome
Smoke, ash and lava spurt out of Spanish volcano
Life on the streets of Kabul after Taliban takeover
Sparks and adrenaline fly in South Africa car 'spinning'
Climber scales Paris building in climate protest
Protestors chanting and Taliban dancing
Greta Thunberg addresses Berlin Fridays for Future protest
Puigdemont supporters protest his detention