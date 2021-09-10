Jean-Paul Belmondo's family, friends and loved bid adieu to the French film icon, at a private funeral service inside Paris' oldest church – Saint German des Près.
The star of the iconic French New Wave film "Breathless" died at 88 years-old. His death jolted the country into mourning for the man whose crooked boxer's nose and rakish grin made him one of the country's most recognizable leading men.
The outpouring of national grief has reflected Belmondo's prominent role in France's cultural world and in its living rooms, where families gathered around his old films.
Hundreds of fans crowded outside the church and cheered as famous French actors Alain Delon and Jean Dujardin, as well as other luminaries of the French cinematic world, arrived on the square and entered the church.
And his fans applauded as Belmondo's coffin was driven away.
This private ceremony follows the official one led by President Emmanuel Macron, inside the courtyard of Les Invalides.
More No Comment
NYSE holds minute of silence for 9/11 victims
Paris Art Fair 2021 opens its doors
Puppet depicting young refugee girl continues European journey
France pays rare national tribute to cinema icon Jean-Paul Belmondo
Coast guard rescue migrants off coast of Lampedusa
Chamonix mountain guide company marks 200th birthday atop Mont Blanc
Parade in Pyongyang marks founding of NKorea
A gas blast occured in a residential building in Noginsk, Russia
Confederate statue taken down in Virginia
Child pulled from rubble after shelling in Idlib
Cubans pray to Virgin of Regla for end of pandemic amid virus spike
A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night
Women march in Kabul against Pakistan and demanding freedom
Groups of migrants rescued off UK port of Dover
Warning shots fired amid protest march in Kabul