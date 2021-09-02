BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Auroras paint the sky in stunning timelapse filmed from space

French Astronaut Thomas Pesquet has been documenting the northern lights shimmering over the northern hemisphere throughout last month, with this timelapse footage published on Tuesday capturing another stunning view of the green waves of light.

Pesquet is currently on his second mission on the International Space Station and not due to return to Earth until October.

More No Comment