BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Rare and expensive cars on show at festival

In amongst the stone statues and manicured lawns of the Museum-Estate "Arkhangelskoye", an array of rare vehicles is on display.

The annual "Autoculture" festival includes different categories: classics, motorsport legends, SUVs and rare youngtimers, ultra-expensive cars and spectacular sports cars, which are usually hidden in private collections and restoration workshops.

More No Comment