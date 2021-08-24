Hundreds of Afghan refugees living in Indonesia held a rally condemning the Taliban's takeover of their country and calling for resettlement in third countries.
The protestors were mostly members of the Hazara ethnic minority.
Indonesia is not a signatory to the U.N. Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol, and the government doesn't allow asylum seekers to work or have access to schools and public hospitals.
The protestors gathered outside the U.N. refugee agency's office in Jakarta, with many saying they're extremely worried about their families back home.
Most Hazaras are Shiite Muslims, despised by Sunni Muslim radicals and discriminated against by many in the Sunni majority country.
The protestors dispersed after a few hours, as police threatened to arrest them for violating a health state of emergency in Jakarta, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus.
Afghans accounted for a little more than half the 13,400 refugees in Indonesia, according to U.N. figures from April.
More No Comment
RAF flies over 130 evacuees from Kabul airport
Extinction Rebellion targets central London in new protests
New wildfire breaks-out on the fire-stricken island of Evia
Afghan refugees in India's New Delhi demand rights outside UNHCR
Street art festival turns Russian city into open-air art gallery
Colombians enjoy the Silleteros parade during the Flowers festival in Medellin
Hundreds rally in Paris in support of Afghan people
Storm Henri approaches the northeastern shores of the United States
Russian National Flag Day
Women in Istanbul rally for Afghan women
Polish activists hold LGBT rights march at foot of monastery
Thousands march at Pride Parade in Copenhagen
People in London protest to show solidarity with the people of Afghanistan
'No one asked where we are going': Afghans reach Pakistan border
Diving among ancient ruins where Romans used to party