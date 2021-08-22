Russian National Flag Day

30 years ago, members of the Supreme Council of the RSFSR approved the decree on the national tricolor. It was formally approved as the state flag on 01 November 1991. The National Flag Day was established in accordance with the presidential decree of 20 August 1994.
More No Comment
Hundreds rally in Paris in support of Afghan people
Storm Henri approaches the northeastern shores of the United States
Women in Instabul rally for Afghan women
Polish activists hold LGBT rights march at foot of monastery
Thousands march at Pride Parade in Copenhagen
People in London protest to show solidarity with the people of Afghanistan
'No one asked where we are going': Afghans reach Pakistan border
Diving among ancient ruins where Romans used to party
Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters clashed with police in Melbourne on Saturday.
Troops fire in air to control crowds at Kabul airport
Aerial images show residences at Creekside Mobile Home Park destroyed after the Cache fire ripped th
Friday prayers held in Kabul for first time since Taliban takeover
Robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion in Tokio
Environmentalists protest against German government’s climate policies
Taliban disperse Kabul protest with gunfire