Slovenia is laying claim to lighting the biggest charcoal pile in Europe near the town of Dole pri Litiji in the country’s heartland. It is four meters high and has a circumference of 42 meters.
Inside is a conical space for 300 cubic meters of beech wood and hornbeam. “This is the biggest (charcoal) pile in Europe,” said Joze Sprah of the Slovenian Institute of Forestry. “The pile unites very different people. People have come from France, Austria, and Germany, of course. This undoubtedly means something for the Slovenian countryside.”
Inside the pile, a fire is lit to produce charcoal. Spruce needles and a layer of soil are put around the chimney to make sure the air is circulating and the pile does not burn down.
The fire is not allowed to burn fiercely, rather just a little to get the process of making charcoal going.
Slovenia is home to the largest number of such piles Europe-wide.
More No Comment
Bolivia: Dogs blessed on San Roque's feast day
Residents face wildfire outside Jerusalem
Chaos as thousands flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Death toll rises to over 700 in Haiti quake
Lourdes: more than 9,000 people gather for torchlight procession
Mob attacks home of exploded warehouse owner in Lebanon
Torrential rains cause floods, mudslides in Japan
Elvis Presley fans celebrate in German city where he lived
Life in Herat city restarts under Taliban rule
'Infringement of freedom': Protest held in Paris over COVID passes
Rome hit by 'Lucifer' heatwave
Heavy military in Kabul, Afghans try to leave capital
Large crowds attend festival thanks to COVID-19 safe tickets
Firefighters battle ongoing wildfires in Algerian province
Hundreds march through Frankfurt financial sector for climate