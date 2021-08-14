BREAKING NEWS
Algerians inspect the damage at their home due to forest fires.

Algerian firefighters and volunteers attempt to put out ongoing wildfires in the worst-hit province of Tizi Ouzou, where entire villages have been destroyed. Wildfires have raged across northern Algeria for days but, as nationwide prayers were held for the dead, anger grew that the country was so ill-prepared.

