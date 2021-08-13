Solo free climber George King-Thompson has scaled another London tower a few months after being imprisoned for reaching the top of London's iconic Shard.
King-Thompson, 21, climbed the 23-storey Unex Tower in Stratford, east London, without ropes.
His feat came days after doing the neighbouring Stratosphere Tower.
But he admitted it was fraught with danger."I can train all I like but there's always that little bit of a percentage of a chance that I could die," he said.
King-Thompson said he wants to highlight awareness of climate change through his climbs.
