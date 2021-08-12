Fred Fugen was dropped from a helicopter over the French ski resort of Avoriaz.

Crossing the resort in a wingsuit, he flew over the buildings and between them at 250 km/h, only 15 meters above the ground.

"Fred has successfully maintained his wingsuit horizontal position during 200 meters to fly over the village before passing between buildings," Soul Flyers said.

They sent a "big thank you to all people involved and especially to Avoriaz 1800 for their trust," after the flight.