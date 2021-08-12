"We will put patients in operating rooms," explains Marc Valette, head of the intensive care unit at a Guadeloupe hospital as emergency rooms are saturated with patients suffering from Covid-19. Despite reinforcements from France, the island lacks beds and "there are patients who deserve, who should be in intensive care beds."
A fourth wave of Covid-19 cases has forced the usually bustling Marina Bas-du-Fort marina in the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe to close its restaurants as the island sees sky-rocketing virus cases and hospitalisations amid vaccination rates that are much lower than on the mainland.
